Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 459) “You’re A Sellout”

This past week, Prince drops a posthumousness album which leads the guys to discuss if labels should release music after an artist transitions (12:50). DaBaby seems to double down on his stance towards the LGBTQ community and prominent figures in entertainment speak against him, including Questlove (31:45). Ice claims Griselda is attempting to sell out to a bigger audience (1:06:00), Silk Sonic drops another single (1:19:05), and Joe shares his joy knowing the film industry is gearing up to make changes due to Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over her splits (1:57:50). Also a recap of the NBA draft and Ish congratulates his nephew on being drafted to the Atlanta Hawks (2:20:30) and more! Become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Ralph Tresvant – “Do What I Gotta Do” Ice | Isaiah Rashad – “True Story” (Ft. Jay Rock & Jay Worthy) Parks | Brady Watt – “The Narcissist” (Ft. Westside Gunn & DJ Premier) Ish | Jordin Sparks – “No Air”Acoustic Version (Ft. Chris Brown)