Following the release of Young Dolph and Paper Route Empire’s Paper Route Illuminati album, Key Glock premieres the visual for his solo cut, “Mister Glock 2”. In the video, the Memphis spitta counts up with a money machine, flashes his cash in a red Maybach SUV, sips lean and hangs with his strapped up Paper Route crew.

Watch the “Mister Glock 2” video below.