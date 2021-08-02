New Music: Kash Doll ft. Juicy J – Like A Pro



Kash Doll is set to star in a role in the upcoming series Black Mafia Family, executive produced by 50 Cent, on Starz, which debuts on September 26th. She will star alongside Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, Steve Harris, and Russell Hornsby. She will play Monique, “a paralegal for the biggest defense attorney in Detroit and a strong single mom determined to give her daughter a better life”.

Kash pays homage to the early days of Cash Money Records with her new single “Like A Pro” featuring Juicy J, which samples the Hot Boys’ classic “I Need A Hot Girl”.

You can stream “Like A Pro” below.





