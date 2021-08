With his upcoming album Folarin 2 on the way, Wale teams with the legendary DJ Premier for “Why Would I Stop”. The record is off of the soundtrack for the Apple TV+ series Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson. The series focuses on the various aspects of music technology, and how artists have been both influenced by and developed it. The show debuted on July 30th.

You can stream “Why Would I Stop” below and also watch the official trailer for Watch The Sound.