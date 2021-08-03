Music Video: Blxst & Bino Rideaux – Pop Out

Blxst and Bino Rideaux continue to push their new project Sixtape 2 with the official video for the album’s opening track, “Pop Out”. Directed by Blu. Blxst says about the record:

“‘Pop Out’ was a good tone to start with because Sixtape 2 was highly anticipated. It was kind of a double meaning, speaking to a female but also speaking to our fans.”

Bino adds:

“‘Pop Out’ is just a testament to the amount of time it took us to double back for Part 2 as well as coming out of a pandemic,. They been waiting on this and we have too. So we had to pop out one time.”

Watch the “Pop Out” video below.