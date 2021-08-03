Nas & Hit-Boy – King’s Disease 2 (Tracklist)

After winning his first-ever GRAMMY for King’s Disease, Nas announced that the sequel will drop on August 6th. Again it will be produced entirely by Hit-Boy. Nas decides to share the official tracklist to King’s Disease II, which features 15 new records and guests appearances by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YG, Eminem, EPMD, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Charlie Wilson, BLXST, and Hit-Boy.

Nas also commemorated the 25th anniversary of his sophomore album, It Was Written, with a commemorative reissue.

You can check out the full King’s Disease II tracklist below.