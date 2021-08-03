New Music: Jack Harlow & Pooh Shiesty – SUVs (Black On Black)

Jack Harlow continues his successful 2021 with a new collab with Pooh Shiesty titled “SUVs (Black On Black)”. Jack spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 stating:

“The reason I wanted to work with Pooh is I had been listening to a lot of him. He’s just one of those fresh voices this year, and I feel like he and I are just kind of rising at this similar time. I felt like it was a bop he could handle. You know, there’s certain beats you feel like only certain artists can get on, but this felt like something for him. I knew he would eat this, so it just made sense, and it felt organic because we had just started getting cool, and I had a record for him.”

You can stream “SUVs (Black On Black)” below.





