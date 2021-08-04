Album Stream: Young Nudy – Rich Shooter

After dropping his project DR. EV4L a few months back, Atlanta’s Young Nudy returns with another new project titled, Rich Shooter. Featuring 20 new records and guest appearances by Future, Gucci Mane, PeeWee Longway, and more. Also featuring production by Coupe, Pi’erre Bourne & more.
You can stream Rich Shooter in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.
- Keep It In The Street (prod. Pi’erre Bourne)
- Old School (prod. Pi’erre Bourne)
- Battlefield ft. 21 Lil Harold (prod. Coupe)
- Wicked For The Money ft. 2FeetBino (prod. Coupe)
- Know How I Rock ft. PeeWee Longway (prod. Coupe)
- Bodies On Bodies (prod. Coupe)
- All My N***** (prod. Coupe)
- No Disrespect (prod. Coupe)
- How I Eat (prod. Mahd McLaren)
- On The Curb (prod. Coupe)
- Green Bean (prod. Pi’erre Bourne)
- Trap Shit ft. Future (prod. Pierre Bourne)
- How They Label Me (prod. Coupe)
- I Can’t Change (prod. Coupe)
- Money To Spend (prod. Pi’erre Bourne)
- We Do Not Give Up (prod. jestonmade)
- Addicted (prod. Coupe & 20 Rocket)
- One In The Head ft. Cristo4L & 4L Quan (prod. Mand McLaren)
- Can’t Clone Me (prod. Coupe)
- Fish Scale ft. Gucci Mane (prod. Mojo Krazy)