Album Stream: Young Nudy – Rich Shooter

After dropping his project DR. EV4L a few months back, Atlanta’s Young Nudy returns with another new project titled, Rich Shooter. Featuring 20 new records and guest appearances by Future, Gucci Mane, PeeWee Longway, and more. Also featuring production by Coupe, Pi’erre Bourne & more.

You can stream Rich Shooter in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.

