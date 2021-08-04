Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 460) “P.T.S.D. (Podcasters That Seem Depressed)”

Although this episode was recorded prior to the Verzuz battle between Dipset and The LOX Joe and the guys give their predictions (19:30) and kick things off with learning hard lessons due to venturing into new neighborhoods (21:50). Joe then explains why he may stop frequenting his favorite strip club (33:20) and the guys discuss DaBaby being removed from at least 6 festival performances over the weekend (37:15). Joe then gives his flowers to N.O.R.E. for his interview with Beanie Sigel and Bean’s commitment to understanding Jay-Z’s decision making in hindsight (54:00). Also, Jemele Hill presents the question of if it’s time to discuss Biggie and Tupac being removed from people’s top 5 lists? (1:05:15) Joe highlights Cardi B’s career path (1:26:50), and a recap of NBA free agency (2:03:25) and MORE. Become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | IV JAY – “Vibrate” (Ft. Pink Sweat$) Ice | Dibiasi – “Hello It’s Me” Parks | Aventura & Bad Bunny – “Volví” Ish | Fat Boy Lucchi – “Opps In The DM”