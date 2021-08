Morray follows his performance at Rolling Loud Miami and the success of his debut album Street Sermons. He links up with Chicago’s Polo G for his “Trenches (Remix)”. The video depicts families in the hood making it through the struggle as Morray cruise through the city and takes his car to the shop. He later links up with Polo G in a garage and a back alley.

Watch the “Trenches (Remix)” video below.