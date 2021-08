Kawhi Leonard is stepping outside of basketball and gearing up to release a new compilation project titled Culture Jam. The project is inspired by the classic video game NBA Jam, and the album will serve as the soundtrack to in-the-works vintage game. The soundtrack will feature new music from Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Rod Wave, and many more. Here is the latest leak from the project titled “Waves” featuring Gunna and Polo G.

You can stream “Waves” below.