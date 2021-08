Ahead of the second scheduled release of Kanye West’s new album Donda, Ye premieres more new music in the new Beats By Dre commercials. The ad is for the new Beats Studio buds and again stara track star Sha’carri Richard in the back is treack “Glory”. This follows follows the previous commercial, which featured “No Child Left Behind”.

Kanye is scheduled to debut the album through live stream on tonight (Aug. 5th) on Apple Music starting at 9:30 pm EST.

Watch the new Beats commercial below.