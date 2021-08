Every year, Westside Gunn has released an installment of his Hitler Wears Hermes series. only to skip it in 2020. He will drop his final installment Sincerely Adolf, which will drop on August 20th. The project will be a double album. Here is the official album artwork. Stay tuned for the features and tracklist.

