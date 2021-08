Nas and Hit-Boy are back at it again. After winning his first-ever GRAMMY for King’s Disease in 2020, Nas links back up with Hit-Boy again for the sequel, King’s Disease 2. Produced entirely by Hit-Boy. Featuring 15 new records and guest appearances by EPMD, Eminem, YG, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, BLXST, Charlie Wilson, and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

You can stream King’s Disease 2 in it entirety below and download in it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music. Also check out his new video for “Rare” below.