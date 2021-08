Black Soprano Family’s Rick Hyde is set to drop his debut album with the label, Plates 2, on August 20th. The project will feature contributions, Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, A$AP Ferg, Alchemist, Daringer, Harry Fraud, Skyzoo, Meyhem Lauren, and Jay Worthy and more. Here is the latest single featuring Benny and G Herbo titled “Alone”.