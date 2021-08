In this episode:

Rory & MAL sit down to discuss the LOX’s historic Verzus, Jeff Bezos handing out free money, anticipated albums, what gives Mal goosebumps, ending up in relationships accidentally, the Laker’s becoming the Monstars + more! Plus, stay tuned for bonus clips from our never released LA episode, where we get into hating your homie’s girl, keeping attractive women as friends, vibrating underwear + more, with Reason joining in.