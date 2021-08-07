Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 461) “It’s STFU Week”

In this episode:

Hip Hop had and amazing week and was nothing short of iconic! Joe’s passion for Hip Hop is on full display this episode as he ensured that every possible aspect of the LOX and Dipset Verzuz battle was dissected (15:00). The crew gives the LOX their flowers while also discussing some of the ways that Dipset could have improved their chances to win the crowd’s support (40:00). Kanye West had another virtual listening party for his upcoming album (1:37:00), and Nas drops “King Disease II” (1:42:30) and brings Lauryn Hill from retirement, which inspires the crew to give her verse a lyric breakdown and MORE! Become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Victoria Monét – “Coastin” Ice | Jadakiss – “ME” Parks | The Diplomats – “Who I Am” Ish | Mona Lisa – “Just Want To Please You” (Ft. The Lox)