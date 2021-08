Following the release of his buzzing self-titled album, Vince Staples, gets busy on his contribution to the Pokemon 25: The Red EP. This one is titled “Got ‘Em”. Produced by LeKen Taylor. Vince kicks his witty flow name dropping characters from the famous animated video game.

“Got ‘Em” is one of the three tracks off the project which also includes music by Mabel and CYN.

You can stream “Got ‘Em” below.