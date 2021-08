N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the iconic T-Pain!

Mr. “Buy U a Drank” joins the Drunk Uncles in an episode that you don’t want to miss!

T-Pain share stories of Future, DJ Khaled, Akon, Kanye West, JAY Z & Beyoncé and more!

Teddy P talks about his influence on a generation, the Grammy Awards, Auto-Tune and much much more!!