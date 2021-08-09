Album Stream: Abstract Mindstate – Dreams Still Inspire (Produced by Kanye West)

Just before the release of his tenth album, DONDA, Kanye West is also working on launching his YZY SND imprint. In steps Abstract Mindstate, which consists of E.P Da Hellcat and Olskool Ice-Gre, with their new release Dreams Still Inspire. Dreams Still Inspire, is described as “Adult Contemporary Hip Hop”. Featuring 14 new tracks produced entirely by West. And featuring guest appearances by Kanye West, Jonquia Rose, Luka Sabbat, Tony Williams and Deon Cole.

You can stream Dreams Still Inspire in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.





