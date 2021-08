Meek Mill premieres the official video for his freebie “War Stories”. This follows his track “Flamerz Flow“. Directed by Carter’s Vision. Over The Isley Brothers’ sample “Ballad for the Fallen Soldier”, Meek spits on street tales while he eats dinner with his crew, riding bikes, and hitting up the club. Featuring cameos by Bobby Shmurda, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

Watch the “War Stories” video below.