With their highly anticipated new project Ghetto Gods still on the way, EARTHGANG continue to celebrate the living God(desses) of our generation as they follow up “Aretha” with a new song/video titled “Erykah”. Directed by Neri. They had this to say about the project’s theme:

“Ghetto Gods is about finding the God in you. It doesn’t matter if you’re from the Ghetto or not. We all have the light in us. Elevate and let it shine.”

Watch the “Erykah” video below.

