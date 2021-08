After releasing his We Outside EP a couple weeks back, Tory Lanez is gearing up to release his NFT album, When It’s Dark. To kick off the campaign, he takes aim at his idol that has now become a rival, Cassidy in his new freestyle. Tory pulls up in a Phantom and spits a few bars surrounded by his crew and in a bedroom with a gang of hotties.

Watch the “When It’s Dark Freestyle” below.