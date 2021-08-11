Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Park, Ice & Ish (Episode 462) “Upper Echelon”

Joe mentions his observation of certain people disappearing from social media and shares why he believes people abandon their accounts (38:00). The crew also discuss Governor Andrew Cuomo resigning after sexual assault allegations (57:30), Barry Hankerson being accused of mishandling artists catalogue, De La Soul will be available on streaming services (1:56:00) and MORE! Become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Tinashe – “Angels” (Ft. Kaash Paige) Ice | King Von – “I Am What I Am” (Ft. Fivio Foreign) Ish | Benny The Butcher – “Alone” (Ft. Rick Hyde & G Herbo) Parks | De La Soul – “Stakes is High”