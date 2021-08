Flatbush ZOMBiES’s Zombie Juice gives fans a solo single titled “Alto” featuring Devin The Dude and Rae Khalil. Produced by fellow ZOMBiE member Erick The Architect. He had this to say about the record:

“This has been a long time coming. I can’t think of a better way to launch my solo journey than with Erick The Architect on the beat, the legendary Devin the Dude on the mic, and the hypnotic sounds of Rae Khalil. Peace and love and Ganja Smoke.”

You can watch the “Alto” video below.