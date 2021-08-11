New Music: Flee Lord & Roc Marciano ft. Stove God Cooks – Trim The Fat



Flee Lord and Roc Marciano will be releasing their joint album Delgado on August 27th. Here is their first single titled “Trim The Fat” featuring Stove God Cooks. Flee and Stove God spit their gritty street bars over Roc’s production. Flee Lord told Complex about the project:

“The project that Roc and I put together has some amazing features, and we spent a good amount of time trying to figure out who we were going to tap for which song, but with ‘Trim The Fat,’ as soon as I heard the beat, before I even recorded my vocals, I knew I needed Stove God to touch this. I ran it by Roc and he felt the same way. Knowing how crazy Stove God was going to go on this motivated me to and I went to work. After Roc and I heard Stove’s verse, there was no doubt that we had to kick things off with ‘Trim The Fat.’”

