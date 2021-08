Fat Joe joins forces with DJ Drama for a new Gangsta Grillz ctitled What Would Big Do 2021. Executive produced by Cool & Dre. Featuring nine new records and guest appearances by CeeLo Green, Angelica Vila, Lil Yachty, Sevyn Streeter, Ivory Scott, and Nefertitti Avani.

You can stream What Would Big Do 2021 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.