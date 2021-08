As promised, Lizzo joins forces with Cardi B for a new single “Rumors”. Lizzo told Zane Lowe about the record:

“There was no one else for it. There was literally no one else. From the day the ink dried on her Atlantic contract, I said, ‘Please get me on a song with Cardi B. She’s just funny. I like funny people and she can rap. You know what I’m saying?”

In the matching visuals, Lizzo & Cardi play Greek goddesses, sit on their thrones and dance with the community.

Watch the “Rumors” video below.