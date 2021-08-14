Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Park, Ice & Ish (Episode 463) “T.L.F.R.”

Joe takes notice of Ish’s new lifestyle changes and questions him on why he seems “too lit” these days (17:00). The guys then shift to a conversation about clout chasing vs marketing and the thin line between the to notions (32:00). Joe also shares his thoughts on the recent documentary on Anthony Bourdain (45:40), his issues with Justin Bieber remixing WizKid’s hit single “Essence” (53:10), the guys explain what a rage room is, Apple’s plan to scan their users photo’s without consent (1:36:00), predicting Kanye West and Drake’s first week sales (1:56:40) and more! Become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Isaia Huron – “Self!” Ice | The Lox – “What Else You Need To Know” Parks | Fat Joe, DJ Drama, Cool & Dre – “Demon Girl” (Ft. Ivory Scott) Ish | Mon Moore – “Battlez, Pt. 2”