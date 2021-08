Soulja Boy and Bow Wow go head to head in the latest video off the Soulja Boy’s Big Draco album. This one is titled “Soulja Boy vs Bow Wow”. Inspired by their Verzuz battle, Big Soulja and Bow Weezy clash to a plush mansion full of bikini-clad baddies, stacks of cash and exotics cars.

Watch the “Soulja Boy vs Bow Wow” video below.