Salaam Remi and Claudette Ortiz are all you need as they link for a new single/video. Off of Salaam’s upcoming project. Claudette kicks her sultry vocals while basking in the sun on the beach and by a waterfall. Salaam had this to say about the record:

“I have many songs I love in my vaults and Claudette Ortiz has always been one my favorite people. This song still feels as Great as when we recorded it many years ago. So happy to be sharing it”.

Watch the “All I Need Is You” video below.