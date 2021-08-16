Music Video: Lute ft. DEVYN – Myself

It’s been 4 years since his last solo project West 1996 Part 2, Lute has been busy on features and contributing on Dreamville’s chart-topping Revenge Of The Dreamers III. He premiere the video for his new single “Myself” featuring DEVYN. Lute says:

“The way I found out about anxiety was from an infomercial one night. I couldn’t sleep, and I was flipping through the channels…and, you know how infomercials come through: ‘Do you have such and such? Are you feeling this way?’”

Watch the “Myself” video below.