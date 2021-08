AZ will finally release the sequel to Doe Or Die on September 10th. AZ had this to say about his project:

“It’s been a decade since I released a full body of work, but Doe Or Die 2 is just what the doctor ordered. With the help of Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, T-Pain, Alchemist, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Pete Rock, Bink, Buckwild, Kaygee, Heatmakerz, Rockwilder, Baby Paul, and a few others, I’m going to deliver an entree like no other.”

Here is the first single, “The Wheel,” with Jahiem.