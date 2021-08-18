Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 464) “The Service Business”

Joe’s no stranger to not caring about what people say and suggests that other artist take the same approach as himself when receiving criticism by outside opinions (36:00). He also shares his weekend in Jersey City (57:20), a brief recap of the Tory Lanez and Cassidy beef (1:05:50) and covers one of the worst films he’s ever seen starring Nicolas Cage (1:23:45). Ice asks the age-old question of when is it okay to cheat on your barber (1:35:50), podcasting and entertainment being apart of the service industry (1:54:00) and more! Become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Benny The Butcher – “Flood The Block” Parks | Boldy James & The Alchemist – “Steel Wool” Ice | Money Man – “Live Sum Mo” Ish | AZ – “The Wheel” (Ft. Jaheim)