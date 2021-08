August 15 would have marked the 36th birthday of the late Nipsey Hussle. To celebrate, BJ The Chicago Kid pays tributes to the fallen icon with a cover of his Victory Lap single “Double Up”. BJ speaks about the cover:

“I wanted to creatively honor my friend who not just uplifted so many with his music, but was an incredible man who meant the world to the industry as a whole. This is my way of working to continue his legacy through music.”

You can stream “Double Up” below.