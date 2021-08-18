New Music: Sad Night Dynamite ft. IDK – Psychedelic Views

Following the release of his popular new project USEE4YOURSELF, IDK links up with Sad Night Dynamite for their latest single “Psychedelic Views”. SND says:

“During the first lockdown, we fled London and set up camp in a disused pub near the village where we grew up. It’s safe to say we were not liked by the locals – they were one step away from coming for us with pitchforks, and you can imagine how well it went down when we stuck a Black and Trans Lives Matter sign in the window. Then a rat died under the floorboards and in a weird way it made us delirious. ‘Psychedelic Views’ is the result – we were dreaming of another hotel, far away, somewhere in the sun – which is where the song is set.”

You can stream “Psychedelic Views” below.



