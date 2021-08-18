Video: The Isley Brothers’ – NPR Tiny Desk Concert

After keeping it playa with Earth, Wind & Fire during their VERZUZ earlier in the year, The Isley Brothers, who have another album on the way, take part in the NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Performing from their home studio in St. Louis, Ronald and Ernie performed a medley of their greatest hits backed by a band including “Between The Sheets”, “Footsteps In The Dark”, “For The Love Of You”, and “That Lady”. Ronald also tells stories of the group’s influence, referencing Jimi Hendrix and Kendrick Lamar.

Watch the full Tiny Desk performance below.