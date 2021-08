Flee Lord and Roc Marciano drop the second single off their joint album, Delgado, which hits stores on August 27th. This one is titled “This What Ya Want”. Over Roc’s cinematic soulful production, Flee Lord talks to the streets with his grimy bars and proclamation of excellence. This follows previous single, “Trim The Fat” featuring Stove God Cooks.

You can stream “This What Ya Want” below.