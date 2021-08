2009 XXL Freshman Class alum, Mickey Factz and Blu join forces for a new EP titled The Narrative. Produced entirely by Nottz. Featuring six new records and guest appearances by Asher Roth, Fashawn, Oswin Benjamin, Kota the Friend, Iman Omari, Elhae, Sy Ari Da Kid, DJ Unexpected, and Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank & the Bangas.

You can stream The Narrative in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.