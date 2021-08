Coney Island’s Mayor, Nems drops off his new album Congo. Featuring 15 new songs and guest appearances Rixhie Racks, Black Savv, Tony Sunshine, UFO Fev, Eddie Kaine, Ill Bill, Rim, Spit Gemz, King Card, Nrok & Dinero Daboss.

You can stream Congo in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.