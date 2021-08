Black Soprano Family’s Rick Hyde drops off his latest solo project, Plates 2. Featuring 16 new tracks and guest appearances by Benny the Butcher, G Herbo, Westside Gunn, Skyzoo, Heem, ElCamino, Grafh, Jay Worthy, Meyhem Lauren, T.F, Killa Kyleon, Keisha Plum, and Chase Fetti.

You can stream Plates 2 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.