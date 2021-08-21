Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish “The Grant Williams Episode”



The story of Grant Williams is told for the first time ever on the Joe Budden Podcast. Wrongfully convicted of a crime he didn't commit at 25 years-old, Grant Williams shares his story of facing the injustices of the legal system and being faced with 25 to life while displaying resilience. He sits down with Joe Budden to discuss how he overcame his mental struggles, the outside world moving on without him and his dedication to obtaining his freedom despite the odds being stacked against him. Grant opens up about how being wrongfully accused has changed his life forever and more.