Kendrick Lamar Announces Final TDE Album

Kendrick Lamar has broken his silence and took to his social media accounts to update on his next album.He posted a link to his newly-launched website Oklama.com with a letter to his fans titled “Nu Thoughts“. This took you to a statement where K.Dot opened up on his current state of mind and revealed that he is currently working on his final album on Top Dawg Entertainment. He states:

“I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next”.

Kendrick continues,

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.

Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough. -oklama”

Later, Top Dawg CEO and founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith gave his response and support to the announcement.

You can check out Kendrick’s official statement and responses below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOP DAWG (@dangerookipawaa)