Swae Lee and Jhene Aiko reunite for their empowering anthem off the movie soundtrack for Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings titled “In The Dark”. On the new collab, the two speak on knowing your self-worth in a toxic relationship and having fun being single. Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings hits theaters on September 3th.

You can stream “In The Dark” below.