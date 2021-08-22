New Music: Earth, Wind & Fire ft. Lucky Daye – You Want My Love (Prod. by Babyface)

Earth, Wind & Fire reimagines one of their popular songs “Can’t Hide Love” as “You Want My Love”. Produced by Babyface and featuring Lucky Daye. This is one of the the first of many collabs they will be releasing before the end of the year. Babyface says about the record:

“This project has been fantastic to work on. We really wanted to bring a tremendous, iconic song that is unmistakably Earth, Wind & Fire into the contemporary world of Lucky Daye. The goal was to create a reimagined version of this classic song that reflects Lucky’s unique voice and musical style, while still honoring the original.”

You can stream “You Want My Love” below.





