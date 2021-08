N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with Dame Grease!

The legendary producer shares his story, working for Bad Boy Records, Dame helped produce on some of the labels most notable albums. Working with Mase on “Harlem World” and The Lox “Money, Power & Respect” and more.

Working with Ruff Ryders Ent., Dame was the primary producer on DMX’s iconic debut album “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot”.

