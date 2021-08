The season 2 soundtrack of the Godfather Of Harlem drama-series continues with the latest, Rowdy Rebel’s “Let’s Talk Facts”. Produced by Tahj Money and HitmanStudio. Rowdy flows about squashing the competition, getting shmoney and his street credibility.

“Let’s Talk Facts” follows the previous single, “Brick After Brick” by Westside Gunn and Fabolous.

You can stream “Let’s Talk Facts” below.