LION BABE continues to push their new album Rainbow Child with the official video for his track “Going Through It”. Directed by both LION BABE and Charlotte Sclapari. The two worked with artist and a body painter Ashleigh Alexandria to bring their lyrics more life. Lion Babe says about working with Ashleigh Alexandria:

“Love to [Ashleigh] for her beautiful body art! Been a fan for a minute, so blessed we got to collaborate!”

Watch the “Going Through It” video below.