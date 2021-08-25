Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 465) “The Star Wars”

In this episode:

On the return episode from a brief hiatus, Joe celebrates and congratulates Parks and Rem on their amazing wedding (6:05). The guys are inspired by Park’s attention to detail and share their experience at his untraditional yet astonishing ceromony! Ty Dolla $ign and DVSN deliver their collaboration album over the weekend which drew comparisons to Silk Sonic’s recent work (1:07:40). Joe then shows his appreciation for Cleo Sol (1:22:00) and Tiwa Savage as they released new music as well (1:35:50) which also introduced a conversation regarding international marketing for artists (1:47:00). The heavy hitters in music are back with more antics as Kanye and Drake’s never-ending tension seemed to reach a new level this past weekend (1:54:40), Kendrick Lamar announces new music is coming (2:17:50) and recap of Hot 97’s Summer Jam Festival (2:36:00) and MORE! Become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Cleo Sol – “Sunshine” Ice | Tsu Surf – “Until Futher Notice” Parks | Lord Finesse – “I Wanna Be Where You Are” Ish | Dame D.O.L.L.A – “Overnight” (Ft. Blxst)