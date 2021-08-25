EP Stream: Ray Vaughn – Peer Pressure

Top Dawg Entertainment announced their latest signing, Ray Vaughn. The Long Beach emcee will now join the ranks of Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, and SZA. To introduce himself he drops off a new project titled Peer Pressure EP. He had this to say about the signing

“I’d love to tell you how I created the project, but to tell you the truth, to revisit the place of brutal honesty these songs came from is a chaotic process. Don’t take me too seriously, honestly, just learn to have fun.”

You can stream Peer Pressure in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.



